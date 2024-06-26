Florida’s balloon ban will protect sea turtles, birds and other marine life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Intentionally releasing a balloon will soon be illegal in Florida. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday creating the new law, which expands the state’s current ban on releasing 10 or more balloons. The law takes effect July 1. The law will exempt children under 7. Anyone else can be fined for littering for intentionally releasing a single balloon. The new law also deletes an exemption for biodegradable balloons. Balloon releases are a popular way to celebrate weddings, graduations and other events. But once the deflate and fall, they become hazards for marine life, often killing turtles and birds who eat them.

