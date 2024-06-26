Jamaal Bowman’s loss signals uncertainty of where the first member of ‘the Squad’ to lose went wrong

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Latimer’s decisive victory over Rep. Jamaal Bowman in suburban New York dealt the left-flank its first electoral defeat this cycle. It is now raising concerns about how other incumbents might fare in the coming months and whether the progressives party’s recent ascension in Washington is coming to an end. His loss also disrupted what has generally been a stable primary season for congressional incumbents. While the primary highlighted the Democratic party’s deep divisions over the war in Gaza, progressives are warning that Bowman’s defeat should not be seen as a bellwether for the coalition’s standing as a whole.

