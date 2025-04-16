District 25 announces new Athletic Director of Pocatello High School

The following is a press release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is pleased to announce the selection of Brandon Jackson as the new Athletic Director of Pocatello High School, effective July 1, 2025. He will succeed Robert Parker, who is retiring on June 30 after nearly twenty-three years of dedicated service to the district.

Brandon Jackson, Courtesy: Pocatello/Chubbuck School District

Born and raised in Idaho, Jackson brings over a decade of experience in education and leadership, along with a lifelong passion for student success in both academics and athletics. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education: Teaching Emphasis from Idaho State University, a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University, and an Education Specialist Degree in Building Administration from Northwest Nazarene University.

Brandon began his teaching and coaching career at West Jefferson High School before moving to Hillcrest High School, where he spent eight years teaching and coaching multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, football, and wrestling. He was a key part of the school’s state championship football coaching staff, supporting student-athletes on and off the field.

Over the past three years, Jackson has served in administrative roles focused on cultivating positive school culture, supporting academic achievement, and managing athletics operations. His leadership experience includes positions as Jr./Sr. High School Principal, Interim Athletic Director, and Head Baseball Coach, equipping him with valuable insights into program development, budgeting, and team leadership.

Brandon and his wife, Kristen, are the proud parents of five children and two Golden Retrievers. His deep commitment to family, education, and athletics makes him a natural fit for the Pocatello High School community.

“I believe in creating an athletic culture that supports the whole learner—encouraging academic achievement, teamwork, and personal growth,” said Jackson. “I am honored to join the PHS team and look forward to working alongside coaches, learners, families, and staff to continue the school’s tradition of excellence.”

Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell shared his support for the appointment, stating, “I am excited to welcome Brandon Jackson to our administrative team as a leader who brings both vision and heart to his work. We are confident he will make a lasting impact on the Pocatello High School community through his demonstrated commitment to excellence and learner-centered leadership.”