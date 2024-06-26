Karen Read’s jurors weigh evidence in a murder trial that challenged police integrity

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The fate of Karen Read is in the hands of jurors after a two-month murder trial in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Wednesday is the second day of deliberations. The jury must decide whether the Massachusetts woman angrily struck officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him for dead in January 2022. The defense says she was framed and that O’Keefe was actually beaten inside a fellow officer’s home and then dumped out in the snow. Read’s charges include second-degree murder, which carries up to life in prison. Crime bloggers and pink-shirted supporters have been tracking the trial’s every detail.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.