More than a hundred Haitian migrants arrived in a sailboat off the Florida Keys

MIAMI (AP) — Local and federal agencies say that a group of more than a hundred Haitian migrants arrived in a sailboat off the lower Florida Keys. The landing Monday morning comes as the Caribbean nation is struggling with a surge of gang violence that has killed several thousand people in recent years and left hundreds of thousands homeless in the country’s capital. Gangs have targeted key public figures as well as hospitals, schools, banks and other critical institutions in Haiti, one of the poorest country in the Americas.

