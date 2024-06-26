Swollen river claims house next to Minnesota dam as flooding and extreme weather grip the Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A house that was teetering on the edge of an eroding riverbank near a Minnesota dam has collapsed into the river as extreme weather and flooding continue to grip the upper Midwest. Video shows most of the house falling into the Blue Earth River near Mankato on Tuesday night. A vast swath of lands from Nebraska and South to Minnesota has been under siege from flooding because of torrential rains since last week, while also suffering through a scorching heat wave. The National Weather Service says it was assessing damage from several possible tornadoes that were reported Tuesday in Iowa and Nebraska, while flood warnings continued in the region.

