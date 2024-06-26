Trial starts over the 2022 assassination attempt of Argentina’s Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine federal court has opened proceedings in the trial of three people suspected in the assassination attempt two years ago of then-Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, one of the country’s most powerful and divisive political figures in recent decades. On that day, Sept. 1, 2022, Fernández stepped out of her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of well-wishers when a gunman pushed forward and pulled the trigger. No bullet was fired and experts later said the chamber was empty. Still, the attempt on the life of Fernández — who served as president from 2007 to 2015 — shook Argentina, a country with a history of political violence.

