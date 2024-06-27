French far-right leader Le Pen questions president’s role as army chief ahead of parliament election

NICE, France (AP) — With just three days to go until France’s landmark legislative election, the country’s far-right leader has raised the question of who would be in charge of the military if her party takes over the government after the two-round balloting. The early elections are plunging France into uncharted territory, and political scientists are scrambling to interpret how exactly President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister who is hostile to most of his policies will share power if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally wins the majority in France’s lower house of parliament. Le Pen told a newspaper interview Thursday that serving as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces “is an honorary title” for Macron “since it’s the prime minister who actually pulls the strings.”

