A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden’s debate performance

NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of deep concern is growing among some Democratic officials that leaders inside Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance. DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison did not acknowledge Biden’s weak showing or the avalanche of criticism that followed during a Saturday afternoon call with dozens of DNC members from across the country. Instead, the chief Biden ally offered a rosy assessment of the president’s path forward. Participants described the call as a one-sided conversation that ignored pervasive fears among the committee’s rank and file about Biden’s ability to win in November. The chat function was disabled and there were no questions allowed during the call.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.