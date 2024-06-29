After president’s debate debacle, Jill Biden delivering the message that they’re still all in

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jill Biden has been a near-constant presence at her husband’s side since his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump on Thursday night. The first lady has been delivering a spirited defense of her husband’s attributes and of his ability to serve for another four years. She’s also trying to signal that there is no stepping back from the president’s intent — their intent, really — for him to press forward with his campaign despite calls for him to step aside. Jill Biden has long been her husband’s chief confidant and public defender. But her role looms larger this year and some Trump supporters question whether she’s the one doing the steering these days.

