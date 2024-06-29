An attacker wounds a police officer guarding Israel’s embassy in Serbia before being shot dead

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An attacker with a crossbow has wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. Serbia’s interior ministry said the officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, hitting him in the neck. He said the officer than “used a weapon in self-defense to shoot the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries.” The policeman was conscious when he was transported to Belgrade’s main emergency hospital, where an operation to remove the bolt from his neck will be performed, the statement added. The identity of the attacker is still being determined.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.