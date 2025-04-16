11 Idahoans convicted for their roles in major fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - 11 Idaho defendants have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges after attempting to distribute large amounts of fentanyl in southern Idaho, according to a release by Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott.

According to court documents, the group had recruited recent parolees during their time in prison in a conspiracy to traffic fentanyl from the United States/Mexico border to distribute in Idaho.

The following individuals have been sentenced for federal drug violations:

Austin Chad Lee , 29, of Twin Falls, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Arafat Ramirez , 43, of Jerome, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Brandon Aaron Dana , 37, of Leadore, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Tina Jane Morris , 46, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sammy Davey Martinez , 49, of Nampa, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Jamie Lee Coltrin , 36, of Rupert, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Jenika Ann Johnson , 31, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Daniel Ross Coltrin , 40, of Paul, was sentenced to 25 months in prison for attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Rosa Ramirez , of Jerome, 64, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Rachel Dixon , 36, of Boise, was sentenced to 3 years' probation for distribution of fentanyl.

, 36, of Boise, was sentenced to 3 years’ probation for distribution of fentanyl. Laila Vanessa Ramirez-Martinez, 35, of Jerome, was sentenced to two years’ probation for false statement.

The conviction was the result of a large-scale investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force involving the cooperative efforts of 10 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“The success of this investigation is the direct result of cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” wrote Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott in a prepared statement. “Protecting Idahoans from dangerous drugs flowing up from the Mexico border is one of our highest law enforcement priorities, and I commend each of the agencies involved for their outstanding work achieving justice in this case.”

In Early 2023, detectives with Idaho State Police (ISP) received a tip that 29-year-old Austin Chad Lee of Twin Falls was distributing large amounts of fentanyl in southern Idaho, according to court records. ISP detectives coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other agencies to quickly investigate Lee and identify the source of the drugs.

Investigators made several controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Lee and other co-conspirators, including Jamie Coltrin, Jenika Johnson, Brandon Dana, Tina Morris, and Daniel Coltrin.

Investigators uncovered that recent parolees were recruited into the conspiracy during their time in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the conspirators helped traffic fentanyl from the United States/Mexico border to distribute in Idaho, while other members of the conspiracy accepted payment for the drugs.

In July 2023, the investigation expanded to include Lee’s Mexico-based drug supplier and other co-conspirators. From this, investigators identified additional co-conspirators Arafat Ramirez, Rosa Ramirez, Laila Ramirez-Martinez, Sammy Martinez, and Rachel Dixon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigation was extensive and resulted in the seizure of over 48,000 fentanyl pills and four pounds of methamphetamine, significantly hindering the flow of fentanyl into Idaho and the Magic Valley area, says Whattcott.

“We are proud the State of Idaho works so well with our federal partners to protect the public,” said Governor Brad Little. “The goal of our Operation Esto Perpetua initiative is to equip law enforcement with the training and tools they need to keep Idaho safe. Today’s announcement about the conviction of 11 drug traffickers demonstrates what Idaho is doing is working.”

In addition to the work by the ISP and DEA agencies, Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott aplauded the following agencies for assisting in the investigations and arrests of the above-named individuals: Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department, and the Idaho Department of Correction.