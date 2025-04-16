Idaho Falls Regional Airport adds new flight to Chicago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Regional Airport is adding a new flight to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Aug. 6, 2025. The flight will be operated by American Airlines.

"This is a route that the Idaho Falls Regional Airport has been after for a number of years, far longer than I've been here," Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner said. "It offers the opportunity for people not only to reach one of our top 15 destination markets in Chicago, but have easy one stop service to another four of our top 15 destinations."

"The easier we can make it to depart from here, the easier travel is for everyone," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. "Gone are the days when Idaho Falls residents had to factor in a drive and perhaps even a night stay in Salt Lake before they caught their flights to their favorite destinations."

This is a huge step forward for the airport, as they prepare for a major expansion in June.

"We're looking to begin the expansion to this terminal building that was announced almost a year and a half ago," Turner said. "That will address what we're looking at with infrastructure and utilities to accommodate the full build out of this terminal building over the coming decade."

Airport officials are also looking to add flights to other major destinations as well.

"Our most recent study tells us that a lot of people who come here are trying to get to Los Angeles, and so we're still trying to find the sweet spot to get our residents that direction as well," Casper said. "But when you think about it, once we achieve, that route, we'll be able to get people just about anywhere they need to go in a pretty short amount of time."

Flights will arrive from Chicago at noon, and depart from Idaho Falls at about 12:30 daily. It will be a seasonal service until Nov. 1, 2025.

ORIGINAL:

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF IDAHO FALLS:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport are excited to announce American Airlines' initiation of seasonal nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on Aug. 6, 2025. This new service will operate midday, allowing travelers to connect to destinations on the East Coast, Florida, and internationally on American’s comprehensive global network.

“We are thrilled to have this new air service in Idaho Falls,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The summer months are the busiest of the year for IDA and it is a big win for travelers through our region to have this new flight option to explore. American Airlines has been an excellent partner when it comes to meeting traveler needs.”

This new service is offered daily from Aug. 6 to Nov. 1, 2025, and will be flown on the 65-seat CRJ-700 aircraft that passengers in Idaho Falls are familiar with.

This marks American’s newest route serving IDA since 2021. American Airlines also flies year-round service daily to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and seasonal service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

“American looks forward to welcoming customers on our new service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport and our Chicago O’Hare hub,” said Joe Hughes, Managing Director, Government Affairs at American. “This new flight will offer customers convenient access to all that Chicago has to offer and shorter travel times with American to destinations like New York, Washington, D.C., and global cities such as London and Barcelona.”

Whether you're craving deep-dish pizza, eager to stroll along the Magnificent Mile, or planning a family day at Navy Pier, Chicago offers big-city excitement with Midwestern charm. Known for its stunning skyline, award-winning restaurants, iconic sports teams, and vibrant neighborhoods, Chicago is the perfect destination for a getaway or a last-minute adventure.