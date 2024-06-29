Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son. A Coconino County judge sentenced 28-year-old Anthony Jose Martinez on Friday to life in prison on a first-degree murder conviction. Additional prison sentences were added on parallel convictions for child abuse and kidnapping against the deceased child and an older sibling. Authorities say the boy was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for taking food in the home at night. The boy’s mother was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.