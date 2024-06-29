Arizona wildfire advances after forcing evacuations near Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters were battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix that threatened scores of homes and has forced dozens of residents to evacuate. As of Saturday, no structures have been damaged as the wildfire traversed nearly 6 square miles (15 square kilometers) on the cusp of the Boulder Heights subdivision. There were 275 people combatting the fire Saturday as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) before midday, with some wind gusts expected in the afternoon.