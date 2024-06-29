BET Awards return Sunday with performances from Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, Will Smith and more

The BET Awards return Sunday night with Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson as host. Performers will include Childish Gambino, Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley, Ice Spice and Tyla and Will Smith will perform a new song. Drake leads the nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj, who boasts six. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét each have five nods. Usher will also receive coveted lifetime achievement BET award. The BET Awards will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and also air on MTV, Comedy Central, MTV2, TVLand, Pop and Logo.

