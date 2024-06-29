Bolivian general accused of failed coup is transferred to a maximum-security prison

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian general accused of leading a failed coup has been sent to a maximum-security prison as he faces charges of terrorism and starting an armed uprising. A handcuffed Gen. Juan José Zúñiga was escorted on Saturday by two guards to the vehicle that it will take him to the Chonchocoro maximum-security prison on the outskirts of La Paz. He told journalists “at some point the truth will be known.” Authorities have arrested a total of 21 people. All of them face charges of armed uprising and terrorism.

