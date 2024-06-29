There are 4.8 billion reasons why other leagues are watching the fallout from ‘Sunday Ticket’ case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sports leagues have 4.8 billion reasons to review how they distribute out-of-market broadcasts after the judgement against the NFL in the “Sunday Ticket” case in U.S. District Court. Christine Bartholomew, vice dean and professor in the University of Buffalo’s School of Law, says other leagues are going to have to “take a close look at their model and make sure that the means by which they’re providing consumer choice really does ensure true choice.” A jury decided Thursday that the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing Sunday afternoon games not aired locally on Fox or CBS on a premium subscription service that only had one distributor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.