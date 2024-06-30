An English bulldog named Babydog makes a surprise appearance in a mural on West Virginia history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The English bulldog had never been featured prominently in West Virginia history, until now. Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s 4-year-old pure breed Babydog has joined the ranks of Abraham Lincoln, Civil War soldiers and odes to Appalachian folk music in new murals under the golden dome of the state Capitol. The dog is seen in one of four murals depicting state history. Justice says he was “just as surprised as anyone” to see the dog in the mural. Justice says a committee led by a state official made that decision. Justice is running for the Senate this year and he’s made Babydog a minor celebrity in West Virginia during his two terms as governor.

