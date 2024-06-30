Millions in Nigeria have little to no electricity. It’s straining businesses and public services

IBADAN, Nigeria (AP) — The lack of reliable electricity severely affects education and businesses in Nigeria. Schools like Excellent Moral in Ibadan, near Lagos, operate in darkness due to zero grid access, depriving students of essential tools like computers. Nationwide, the power crisis leaves about half the population of more than 200 million without electricity, and frequent outages plague even connected areas. Despite abundant solar potential, high financing costs stall some 14 grid-scale solar projects needed to raise the country’s electricity capacity. Households and businesses often use polluting gasoline and diesel-run backup private generators. But as fuel prices rise, businesses like Nature’s Treat Cafe face unsustainable generator costs, prompting a push for affordable solar solutions.

