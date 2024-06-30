Paramilitary forces attack a city under military control in central Sudan, opening a new front

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say Fighting continued to rage between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group in a city in a central province, opening yet another front in a fourteen-month war that has pushed the African country to the brink of famine. They said Sunday the fighting in Sennar province began earlier this week after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked the Jebal Moya village, before moving to the city of Singa, where fresh battles erupted. The group claimed it had seized the military’s main facility in Singa. However, a military spokesperson said they regained control of the facility. The United Nations said the clashes have forced hundreds of civilians to flee their homes to safer areas.

