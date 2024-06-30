Simone Biles secures third trip to the Olympics after breezing to victory at U.S. trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is heading back to the Olympics. The gymnastics star clinched an automatic spot on the five-woman U.S. team by breezing to victory at the Olympic trials. Biles posted a two-day total of 117.225 in what was essentially a tuneup before the games. The 2016 Olympic champion appears as good as ever at age 27. Biles is returning to the spotlight three years after pulling herself out of multiple finals at the 2020 Games to focus on her mental health. Biles says she isn’t worried about history repeating itself in Paris.

