Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — With summer having gotten off to a scorching start, workers across the country may be dreaming of a seaside escape or cutting out early to watch a movie in an air-conditioned theater. For some, that can be a reality. Summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays offered usually between Memorial Day and Labor Day – are one way that smaller businesses can stand out to prospective employees in a competitive talent marketplace. Small business owners also say that offering summer hours can help boost morale in the right circumstances.