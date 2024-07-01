Democrat Elissa Slotkin makes massive ad buy in Michigan Senate race in flex of fundraising
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is reserving over $8 million in ads in the weeks leading up to the November election as she attempts to win the state’s open Senate seat. The ad buy is a sign of her fundraising strength as she attempts to win the party’s nomination in next month’s primary. News of the ad buy was first shared with The Associated Press. Three Republicans are currently vying for the party’s nomination and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has secured an endorsement from Donald Trump. Rogers has raised less than $3 million so far but is expected to get help from national GOP groups in the race.