Yellowstone seeks public input on permanent North Entrance Road rebuilding

YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Yellowstone National Park is calling for public feedback on three proposed plans to rebuild the North Entrance Road, the vital year-round link between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner, Montana.

In 2022, a catastrophic 500-year flood wiped out portions of the original roadway. While a temporary roadway has served the park since October 2022, the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration are moving forward with a long-term solution. The goal of the new roadway is to remain open year-round, providing a safe, permanent corridor, while protecting the park's natural and cultural resources.

The park will host two meetings, in-person and online, to present three alternative roadway plans, including a video fly-over of the preferred route. The same information will be presented at both sessions:

In-Person Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MST Location: Yellowstone Forever Institute, 308 Park Street, Gardiner, MT.

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MST Virtual Meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST Access: Join via Microsoft Teams (links available on the project website). This session will be recorded and posted to YouTube.

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST

After the 30-day comment period concludes, the NPS will analyze public feedback to refine the Environmental Assessment. The NPS expects to issue a final decision on the road's permanent path in Spring 2026.

To review the EA and other project materials at North Entrance Road Reconstruction Project, click HERE. NPS will accept comments on the EA Jan. 5 - Feb. 4, 2026. To submit a comment online, click HERE.