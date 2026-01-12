Applications now open for INL’s annual Community Development and STEM Education Grants

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Labratory:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory has opened the application period for its annual grants supporting STEM education and community development initiatives. These grants are funded by Battelle Energy Alliance, which operates the lab for the U.S. Department of Energy.

INL’s Community Engagement and K-12 STEM Education programs aim to strengthen Idaho’s communities and future workforce by supporting innovative projects and initiatives that align with the lab’s mission and values.

“At Idaho National Laboratory, we recognize that innovation begins with strong communities and inspired people,” said John Revier, INL’s executive director for External Engagement and Communications. “Through these grants, we’re investing in the people and programs that help build a better Idaho, one where education and community development create lasting opportunities.”

Community Development Grants

INL’s Community Development grants support registered 501(c)(3) charitable organizations that provide for the basic needs of community members and underserved groups. We prioritize Idaho-based organizations, particularly those that collaborate with other community efforts to deliver tangible, lasting benefits. Eligible programs include:

Health and human services

Veteran and civic activities

Culture and the arts

STEM Education Grants

INL’s K-12 STEM Education program seeks to develop a skilled and sustainable talent pipeline by aligning future workforce needs with STEM education in Idaho. Over the past decade, INL has invested over $10 million in advancing STEM education in Idaho. We accept applications for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants to support K-12 STEM education in Idaho in a variety of categories:

C.L. ‘Butch’ and First Lady Lori Otter INL/BEA STEM Impact Grant

Innovation in STEM

Classroom

Family and community engagement

How to apply

Community Development Grants: Click here to access the application or go to https://inl.gov/community-engagement/community-grants/. Contact communityengagement@inl.gov with community grant questions.

STEM Education Grants: Click here to access the application or go to https://inl.gov/education/stem/educators/grants/. Contact Adrienne.Petrovic@inl.gov with education grant questions.

Applicants for all grants must provide proof of current 501(c)(3) status and W-9 form, a brief narrative describing your project or program and other details. A panel of judges will evaluate each application independently to competitively award grants.

The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16.