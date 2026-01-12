Above normal high temps with dry conditions

High pressure is holding strong this week. We’ll see above average temperatures with mostly clear skies.

Overnight, look for low temperatures in the upper teens. Partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds.

For Tuesday we’ll see a few clouds throughout the day. Winds will be light from the northeast and a high temperature reaching the upper 30’s. We’ll see overnight lows back to around 15° for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Light winds from the southwest. Overnight lows will once again drop to the teens with clear skies.

Sunny and light winds for Thursday. High temperatures for the afternoon will reach the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.