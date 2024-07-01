Skip to Content
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insists Biden can win her state and says she’s behind him 100%

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is insisting that President Joe Biden can still win her state, a key battleground in the 2024 election, even as many national Democrats question whether Biden should move forward after his shaky debate performance. Whitmer’s statement comes as many in her party question whether she could step in for Biden and run against Republican Donald Trump this fall. Whitmer and several other top national Democrats have publicly backed Biden since Thursday’s debate.

