NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal

The NHL has reinstated executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac and coach Joel Quenneville. They are able to seek employment around the league effective immediately. Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville were banned from the league in October 2021 for their roles in the Chicago Blackhawks’ mishandling of a video coach sexually assaulting a player in 2010. The NHL in a statement said Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville have shown remorse for what happened and gained greater awareness for the responsibilities needed in such situations. They cannot sign contracts until July 10.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.