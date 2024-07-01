North Koreans are seen wearing Kim Jong Un pins for the first time as his personality cult grows

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For the first time, North Korean officials have been seen wearing lapel pins with the image of leader Kim Jong Un. That’s another sign the North is boosting his personality cult to the level bestowed on his late father and grandfather. North Koreans are required to wear pins over their hearts which for decades bore images of either the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, or his son Kim Jong Il, or both. The pins are part of a state-sponsored mythology surrounding the Kim family which treats Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il like gods. State media published photos showing officials wearing Kim Jong Un pins for the first time on Sunday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.