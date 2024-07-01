Officers kill 3 coyotes at San Francisco Botanical Garden after attack on 5-year-old girl

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wildlife officers have shot and killed three coyotes at the San Francisco Botanical Garden after a coyote attacked a 5-year-old girl. A state Fish and Wildlife spokesperson says two coyotes were shot on Saturday and one was shot on Sunday. A coyote bit the 5-year-old on Friday while the girl was playing during a supervised summer camp visit at the garden within Golden Gate Park. Her mother tells the San Francisco Chronicle that the girl was treated for the bite wound at a hospital. Scientists were trying to use DNA to determine if one of the killed coyotes was the one that attacked the child.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.