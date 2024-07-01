Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey stands by Biden, says he’s competent to serve a second term as president

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey says President Joe Biden is able to run a strong race and serve a second term in the Oval Office. Casey on Monday stood by his close ally in the critical battleground state following a disastrous debate performance. Casey has stayed quiet about Biden’s performance before making his first public appearances since Thursday night’s debate. Casey acknowledges that Biden had a bad debate, but says voters are more concerned about issues like abortion, labor and voting rights and the fate of democracy. Casey, who is also seeking reelection, wouldn’t elaborate on why he thinks Biden is fit. Casey’s opponent, Republican David McCormick, accuses Casey of lying about Biden’s fitness.

