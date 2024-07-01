Posthumous book by Ukrainian author Victoria Amelina will document war crimes since Russian invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous book by Victoria Amelina, the Ukrainian author killed last year during a Russian missile strike, will be published in February upon the war’s third anniversary. “Looking at Women Looking at War: A War and Justice Diary,” which draws upon Amelina’s interviews with 11 women who had been documenting war crimes since the Russian invasion, was left unfinished at the time of her death. Her husband, Alex Amelin, was among those who helped edit and complete the book, which will include a foreword by Margaret Atwood. The 37-year-old Amelina was the author of two novels and a children’s book. She traveled to areas liberated from the Russians and recorded survivors’ testimony.

