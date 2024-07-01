Things to know about the teen shot by police in upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in upstate New York have shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after they say he fled from officers and pointed what turned out to be a BB gun. Utica officials have released body camera footage from the Friday night shooting. They have also held a contentious public meeting attended by the victim’s family and the local refugee community. The state attorney general’s office is investigating and the police officers involved have been placed on leave, as is protocol. The victim has been identified as Nyah Mway, a Karen refugee born in Myanmar who had just graduated middle school.

