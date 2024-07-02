A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies is found guilty of trying to kill a baby girl

LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who is serving a life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others has been convicted of trying to kill another infant in her care. Lucy Letby was found guilty Tuesday of attempting to murder a baby girl in February 2016 after a previous jury could not reach a verdict on that count. The crimes took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. Letby is serving a life sentence with no chance of release.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.