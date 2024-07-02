Arkansas grocery store reopens in wake of mass shooting that left 4 dead
Associated Press
FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas grocery store where four people were killed in a mass shooting has reopened, and community leaders call it an important step in the community’s healing process. The Mad Butcher grocery reopened Tuesday, 11 days after the mass shooting in the Arkansas town of Fordyce. The shooting had left the town without a grocery store and few nearby alternatives for its residents. The temporary closure prompted volunteers to set up food distribution sites around town. Community leaders said Mad Butcher was more than a store, calling it a gathering place for friends and neighbors.