Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympic squad

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will team up on the WNBA All-Star team to play against the U.S. Olympic team led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The pair of remarkable rookies were selected Tuesday by a combination of votes from the media, fans, players and the league’s 12 coaches to play in Phoenix on July 20. Clark was the leading vote-getter from the fans with her Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston finishing second. Reese was fifth. Joining the rookies on the WNBA team were DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones of Connecticut, Allisha Gray of Atlanta, Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles, Jonquel Jones of New York, Kayla McBride of Minnesota, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas.

