Greece deploys foreign firefighters for the third year running to help tackle wildfires

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say 240 firefighters from Bulgaria, Malta, Moldova and Romania, will be deployed in Greece from early July until mid-September as reinforcements during the height of the summer wildfire season. It will be the third year running that firefighters from abroad will be stationed in Greece, which has been experiencing devastating forest and brush fires during its hot and dry summers. The first foreign team from Bulgaria was already in the country and was stationed in the northern city of Thessaloniki. This year’s summer is expected to be particularly prone to blazes following a mild, dry winter. Last year, extensive wildfires killed more than 20 people.

