Judge issues ruling that protects a migrant shelter that Texas sought to close

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled against the state attorney general in his effort to shut down a migrant shelter in El Paso that he claimed encourages illegal migration. Judge Francisco X. Dominguez ruled that Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempts to enforce a subpoena for records of migrants served at the Annunciation House violated the constitutional rights of the shelter. State officials visited Annunciation House in early February demanding immediate access to review records, including medical and immigration documents. They gave the shelter a one-day deadline. Officials from Annunciation House said they needed time to determine what they could legally share without violating their clients’ constitutional rights.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.