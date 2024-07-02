New Mexico denies film incentive application on ‘Rust’ movie after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Producers of the western movie “Rust” may have to forgo a robust economic incentive as they try to sell the newly completed film to distributors. Records obtained by The Associated Press show that New Mexico’s tax agency recently denied the producers’ application for $1.6 million in economic incentives. An attorney for the company says that money was meant to help fulfill a financial settlement with the family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin during rehearsal in 2021. Producers have until the end of July to appeal the decision. The state tax agency declined to comment, citing concerns about confidential information.

