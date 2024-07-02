Plans to demolish Texas church where gunman opened fire in 2017 draws visitors back to sanctuary

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Plans to tear down a small Texas church where a gunman in 2017 killed more than two dozen worshippers are bringing visitors back to the rural sanctuary as there’s a last-minute push to stop the demolition. Leaders of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs have not publicly announced the timeline. On Tuesday, a Texas judge approved a temporary restraining order sought by some families to delay demolition. But an attorney for the families say they’re concern the demolition could still proceed since the church had still not been served the order. Authorities say 26 people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, died in what remains the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history.

