Pro-choice advocates set to turn in around 800,000 signatures for Arizona abortion ballot measure
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Pro-choice advocates are set to deliver about 800,000 petition signatures Wednesday in hopes of getting the Arizona abortion rights issue on the November general election ballot. Organizers said 383,923 valid signatures from registered voters are needed for the constitutional amendment measure to qualify. The measure would provide a fundamental right to an abortion if it is approved by voters on Nov. 5. It also would restrict the state from adopting or enforcing any law that would prohibit access to the procedure. Abortions in Arizona would be allowed until a fetus could survive outside the womb. That’s typically around 24 weeks.