Prosecutor won’t oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling

Published 9:03 AM

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case following a Supreme Court’s ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

The letter came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Associated Press

