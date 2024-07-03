1 man hurt when home in rural Wisconsin explodes, authorities say

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (AP) — One man has been injured after a home in rural southeastern Wisconsin exploded. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was reported about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette, about 45 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Deputies arrived about 15 minutes later and saw that the house was completely destroyed. Elkhorn Area Fire Chief Trent Eichmann says first responders made contact with a man trapped in rubble in the basement. It took them more than 30 minutes to reach the man, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

