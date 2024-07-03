How did a religious gathering in India turn into a deadly stampede?

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than 120 people died in a stampede after a religious gathering in northern India, making it one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years. Authorities are investigating what led to the huge stampede, which is believed to have erupted as the event, led by a Hindu guru known locally as Bhole Baba, drew to a close on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what sparked the panic, but authorities believe massive overcrowding, insufficient exits, bad weather and other factors may have contributed to the high death toll. Poor planning was another key issue: some 250,000 people turned up for the event, which was permitted for 80,000 and held in a tent in a muddy field. It’s not clear how many were inside the tent.

