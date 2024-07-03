Israeli strike kills another senior Hezbollah commander as diplomats scramble for calm in Lebanon
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon has killed a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions continue to boil. The strike Wednesday near the southern coastal city of Tyre took place as global diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent weeks to prevent clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel from spiraling into an all-out war. Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who went by the name “Abu Naameh,” his nom de guerre, was the most senior official from the Iran-backed group to be killed since Taleb Sami Abdullah, who was killed in an airstrike June 11. Naameh led the Aziz Unit, a division that operates along Lebanon’s southern border.