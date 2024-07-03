Italian Air Force precision team flies over Vegas Strip, headed to July 4 in Los Angeles area
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Italian Air force precision demonstration team flew a colorful green, white and red display over the Las Vegas Strip as part of a North American tour headed next to Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California, for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Wednesday’s flight was by Italy’s Aeronautica Militare wing known in English as the Tricolor Arrows. The team compares with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which are based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. The Italians are scheduled to fly next week over California cities including San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Sacramento and, later, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston.