Italian Premier Meloni rebukes the youth wing of her far-right party for glorifying fascism

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has admonished the youth wing of her far-right Brothers of Italy after an Italian news outlet published videos showing some of its members glorifying fascism. Meloni said in a letter to her party published by Italian media on Tuesday that “ There is no space in Brothers of Italy for racist or antisemitic positions, just as there is no space for nostalgics of totalitarianism of the 1900s, or for any other show of stupid folklore.” The online news outlet Fanpage released the videos last month secretly filmed by a journalist showing members of the group praising the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and doing Nazai salutes.

