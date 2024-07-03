July 3 is Idaho’s birthday: History you may not know about the Gem State

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho officially became the forty-third state on July 3, 1890. President Benjamin Harrison admitted Idaho into the union 27 years after President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory.

According to the State's website, "The new territory sprawled across an area one-quarter larger than Texas. Today’s state is smaller, but Idaho is still as large as all six New England states combined with New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware."

Idaho's state seal was created by Emma Edwards Green and adopted by the legislature in March 1891. Interestingly, it is the only state seal designed by a women.

In her account about design symbols and choices, Emma said, "I was careful to make a thorough study of the resources and future possibilities of the State. I invited the advice and counsel of every member of the legislature and other citizens qualified to help in creating a Seal of State that really represented Idaho at that time."

Idaho is colloquially referred to as the Gem State. This association has more to do with the origin of the state's name than actual gems.

According to an Idaho Geological Survey, "The word Idaho was supposedly derived from a purported Indian word 'EDah-Hoe' meaning 'Gem of the Mountains' or 'Light on the Mountain.'"

As of 2022, Idaho even has its own gem style known as the Idaho Cut. You can find abbreviated facts about the Gem State HERE.