New Zealand tourist killed in robbery attempt at Southern California mall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The victim of a botched robbery attempt at an upscale mall south of Los Angeles has been identified as a woman from New Zealand. Newport Beach police responded to calls regarding a robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Fashion Island shopping center. Police say two men, one with a gun, attempted to rob a woman and her husband at a Barnes and Noble store. The woman was dragged into the street by one of the suspects and struck and killed by a third man driving a car. The suspects fled in a car. Police captured and arrested all three.

